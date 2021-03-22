Pig farm in China’s Guizhou province. Deng gang

In China a pig is a symbol of good fortune and happiness. The fatter the animal, the more luck and wealth it brings with it, according to the tradition of the Asian giant. It is also an essential food in the daily diet, as it constitutes the main source of protein among the population. In fact, the Chinese are the largest consumers of pork in the world (they gobble up almost half of all the planet’s production), and any variation in its cost has a significant impact on the inflation rate in that country. Giving price certainty and transparency, however, had not been an easy thing until a few months ago, when China opened its hog futures market, after two decades of planning and after having suffered the ravages of a plague that has destroyed millions. of herds.

Traders, ranchers and other market participants began buying and selling contracts for live pig deliveries in September and December 2021, as well as March 2022. Trades take place on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, where futures are traded. of rice, soybeans, eggs and other agricultural products. The financial instrument seeks to create a safety net against the ups and downs of the industry. “Pig futures play an important role in risk mitigation for large-scale producer companies that purchase live animals for slaughter, processing and sale,” says Maria Lettini, CEO of consultancy Farm Animal Investment Risk & Return (Fairr ).

“[Con los futuros] it is hoped to put a brake on price movements, as well as provide a platform to encourage investors in production, ”says Rupert Claxton, analyst at international consultancy Girafood. Since 2018, meat producers have tackled African swine fever – a highly contagious disease that is not transmitted to humans, but is deadly and highly contagious between animals, and for which there is no vaccine. Since then, the cost of this meat has climbed to historical levels and has been plunged into an unstoppable roller coaster, despite the fact that the Chinese government declared the epidemic under control at the end of 2019 and some sporadic outbreaks are still being reported.

The disease reduced the pig population by 60% between 2018 and 2019, according to Reuters estimates. Official statistics suggest that China had around 418 million pigs in July 2018. In September 2019, the herd reached 264 million (36.8% less). “But there is no reliable data,” says Jim Huang, CEO of analytics consultancy China-America Commodity Data Analytics. “The reduction could have been up to 70%,” he says. The reason? The great backyard production that the country has.

What is a fact is that controlling the health crisis became a matter of state. Especially since the cost of raw materials has a direct impact on inflation. For example, in October 2019, when the price of pork was climbing historic levels, the CPI stood at 3.8%, exceeding the Government’s target of 3%. By January 2020 – already with covid-19 in the making, which forced confinement and the supply and storage of food – the CPI reached 5.4%, its highest increase since 2011. The price of meat, in general, it rose by 76.7%, which contributed to raising the CPI by 3.38 percentage points. Specifically, the cost of pork to the consumer increased 116% in year-on-year terms and was responsible for 2.76 percentage points of the price increase, according to the National Statistics Office (ONE).

But as the herds recovered (thanks to the millionaire investment of 30,000 million dollars that the Government made to reactivate the sector) and the confinement measures were relaxed, inflation was giving way. Already in October last year, the pig market showed signs of recovery, with 64 million pigs incorporated into the herd, according to figures from the consultancy CEIC Data. Then, the CPI reached negative territory (-0.5% in November), its first contraction in 11 years. At the end of the year, the index finished at 2.5%.

Stable supply

“The government’s priority is to ensure a large supply and a stable pork price,” Huang adds. Recovery is still ongoing. It will be until 2024 when the market still feels the ravages of the epidemic, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). For this year the estimate is that the size of the herd will grow to 80% of the number of animals that were before the plague, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The epidemic, according to an analysis by the Bloomberg agency, has changed the landscape giving an advantage to larger-scale companies. In 2019, around 48% of pig production came from farmers with an annual production of less than 500 pigs. 36% corresponded to those with between 500 and 50,000 animals. Large producers, with more than 50,000 pigs, represented less than 15%. And it is the latter that can best adapt to the demands of the futures market. “China wants to give security to its producers, especially the big ones,” says Daniel de Miguel, Interpoc’s international director. Meeting standards is not easy.

Each of the contracts that operate in the futures market is equivalent to 16 metric tons, the weight of 130 or 135 pigs. Animals must walk naturally, without hernias, without lumps or bumps on the skin and must have good breathing. “Producers in China should be happy to have pork at a public price,” explains Claxton. Futures for September delivery, the first to be settled, have risen 6% since they were launched on the market.