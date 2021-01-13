A stream of clients, most of them men with the appearance of workers, does not stop at the Shanghai Medical Precision Clinic, which offers coronavirus tests, among other services. Although the city has not reported local infections since it controlled the outbreak at Pudong airport a month ago, everyone has good reason to get the nucleic acid PCR test. “It is to go home,” they repeat one after another to the nurse who, wearing a white coat instead of a protective suit, takes their data and charges: 120 yuan (15 euros).

Due to the outbreaks in China, which this Wednesday reported its highest number of local infections in five months (107 plus 38 asymptomatic), the authorities have increased controls and tightened travel restrictions on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, which begins February 12. With a period that will last from January 28 to March 8, this is the longest vacation in the country. During those 40 days, hundreds of millions of people will move, most of them rural migrants who work in the big cities and factories and return to their villages with their families. To prevent this exodus, the world’s largest population movement, from spreading the virus, numerous cities and provinces are already asking for negative PCR tests to return home.

This is the case of Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and the epicenter where the pandemic broke out a year ago. From Monday, he requires a negative test seven days in advance to enter the city. And not only traveling from places where there are outbreaks, such as Beijing and the Hebei and Heilongjiang regions, but also from other “low-risk areas”, such as Shanghai. The southern province of Sichuan, where there was also an outbreak last month, requires the same for those from “medium and high risk” towns and districts and the relevant health QR codes for the rest. On Monday, this correspondent traveled to the city of Nantong, in Jiangsu province and an hour and a half by high-speed train from Shanghai, and, upon arrival, they not only asked for the QR code, but also the passport, mobile number and the place where he was going.

Although China had had the epidemic under control since before the summer and it was quite normal, the outbreaks of this winter have set off alarms because they show how difficult it is to fight the virus. And that, at least officially, the figures are much lower than those of the West.

Local transmission



In the last count, the National Health Commission reported 115 new cases this Wednesday, more than double the previous day. Of these, 107 are of local transmission and the rest imported from abroad, mostly Chinese returning to their country. In Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, 90 have been diagnosed and in Heilongjiang, to the north and on the border with Russia, 16. For their part, asymptomatic patients, who are on a separate list despite the WHO recommendation to add them all together, there were 38, compared to 81 the day before.

With more than 500 confirmed to asymptomatic cases, Hebei is now the focus of the epidemic in China and is concerned about its proximity to Beijing, where controls have been tightened. In addition to Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital with eleven million inhabitants, two more cities, Xingtai and Langfang, with more than five million in total, have been confined. In Heilongjiang, where another outbreak has also exploded, Wangkui County has been closed after 36 asymptomatic patients were detected on Monday. Linked to the outbreak, they have appeared more asymptomatic in other nearby towns and even in Changchun, capital of Jilin province.

As many of these infections have occurred in rural areas, where prevention and control measures are less than in cities, the authorities are beginning to prohibit weddings, funerals and mass gatherings for the Lunar New Year. With all these restrictions, the authorities try to limit the number of people who travel on such a dangerous date. In addition to encouraging rural migrants to spend vacations in the places where they work, they have prohibited Communist Party officials and cadres from leaving their cities during the holidays to set an example.