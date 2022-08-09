After the visit of Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, the conflict of said autonomous island with China sharpened. However, both have important business relationships that make it difficult to break the relationship altogether.

China is one of the world’s great potentials and is currently remembering it with the launch of missiles and military maneuvers near Taiwanas a result of the visit of the president of the House of Representatives of USA a Taipei.

However, the visit triggered sanctions. Despite the fact that before Pelosi’s trip there were already restrictions on Taiwanese food imports, Beijing implemented other measures against seafood such as mackerel fillets.

Likewise, the construction industry was seriously affected after the increase in tensions, since Taipei will not be able to import sand from China, a fundamental raw material and on which the autonomous island depends.

Electronic components, for now, remain exempt from sanctions, as China still requires products that Taiwan can offer.

Dependency between both countries

And it is that despite the sanctions, China is Taiwan’s most important trading partner. As mentioned D.W.Almost 50% of the island’s exports go to Chinese soil. At the time, the Taiwanese source at least 22% of their imports from China.

In 2020 alone, according to the aforementioned media, between the two countries there was an exchange of goods and services for 166,000 million dollars.

At the same time, Taipei affirms that the companies of its country invested nearly 194,000 million dollars in 44,577 Chinese projects. Especially in the case of cell phone chip factories.

Semiconductors and other information technologies account for more than half of Taiwan’s exports, making it a commercial player not only for China, but also for the entire world.

For this reason, Kishore Mahbubani, former President of the United Nations Security Council, according to DW, considers that China is not yet interested in carrying out a military invasion of Taiwan, since they are more interested in business than in ideologies.

For them, the priority is to first have an economy more powerful than the United States.

