China | Taiwan observed around 70 Chinese military aircraft and a dozen ships

Taiwan has spotted nearly 70 Chinese military aircraft and a dozen Chinese navy ships around its island in one day. Local time, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense has informed about the observations made between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

China considers Taiwan a rebel province, which it is ready to return to the mother country militarily if necessary. In recent years, China has increased both military and political pressure on Taiwan.