Thursday, September 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

China | Taiwan observed around 70 Chinese military aircraft and a dozen ships

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 14, 2023
in World Europe
0
China | Taiwan observed around 70 Chinese military aircraft and a dozen ships

Yesterday, Taiwan reported dozens of Chinese aircraft, some of which were related to military exercises.

Taiwan has spotted nearly 70 Chinese military aircraft and a dozen Chinese navy ships around its island in one day. Local time, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense has informed about the observations made between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Yesterday, Taiwan said dozens of military aircraft had been spotted around the island, some of which have since flown to join Chinese naval exercises in the Western Pacific.

China considers Taiwan a rebel province, which it is ready to return to the mother country militarily if necessary. In recent years, China has increased both military and political pressure on Taiwan.

#China #Taiwan #observed #Chinese #military #aircraft #dozen #ships

See also  The Esplanade Trial | Helsinki left a sign prohibiting cycling on the raised bike path
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result