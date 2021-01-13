Straddling the martial art and meditation, tai chi is characterized by slow, ample and precise gestures. This discipline is now listed in the intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO. A huge pride for the Chinese, who practice it at all ages. “It is a pride for us that Chinese tai chi is finally revealed to the world, comments Lan Guizhen, retired. All Chinese feel that traditional Chinese culture is more and more accepted by the world.“

Tai chi was considered a feudal art during the Cultural Revolution. Today, it has regained its full place in culture and has several currents, including that of the Cheb school, more muscular. “Its essence is the martial art, which consists of fighting on the battlefield, explains Wang Zhanjun, Tai Chi Chen teacher. It is one of the more than 120 types of boxing in China.“Tai chi is beneficial for health: it improves posture, relaxes the joints and strengthens the body. More relaxing, the Yang style is, for its part, the most popular in the West.