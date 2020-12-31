The diamond is sought after for its brilliance, its size, its purity. Some stones do not come out of the earth, but are synthetic, created by man. With the naked eye, it is impossible to tell the difference. One of the largest producers of synthetic diamonds is Chinese. “We cannot distinguish a natural diamond from a synthetic diamond, components, materials are the same“said Huang Mao of the Sino Crystal company.

The cultured diamond market is booming, with an increase of 15% worldwide each year. This group launched in 2017, with great success in exports and in China, among the younger generations. Lab-grown diamonds are growing wings in fashion shows, touted by Hollywood stars, considered greener or more ethical than diamonds from mines in countries at war.

