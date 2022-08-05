China today announced eight measures in protest of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan on Wednesday, including the suspension of cooperation in matters such as the judicial, climate change and in some security mechanisms.

Cooperation in the repatriation of illegal immigrants, in criminal judicial assistance, in drug control, in the fight against transnational crimes and the talks on the fight against climate change of the two countries are suspended.

Likewise, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported the cancellation of telephone calls between military command leaders and work meetings between the Defense portfolios of both powers and those of the Military Maritime Security Consultation Mechanism.

The Foreign Ministry also announced today sanctions against Pelosi and her direct relatives for “ignoring China’s concern and firm opposition” to her trip to Taiwan and for “undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the Asian country.

The ministry did not provide specific details about the sanctions, but accused

Pelosi, who visited Taiwan on Wednesday despite protests from Beijing, “interfering in China’s internal affairs” and “threatening the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”.

Last week, when Pelosi’s visit was only a possibility advanced by US media, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden held a phone call in which Xi asked Biden to “don’t play with fire” regarding Taiwan.

In the last 48 hours, China, which described Pelosi’s trip as a “farce” and “deplorable betrayal”, has responded to the official’s visit to the island with large-scale military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and with economic sanctions. against some products from ancient Formosa.

The military exercises, which have included live fire and the launch of long-range missiles, were described on Friday by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen as “an irresponsible act.”

Beijing claims sovereignty over the island and considers Taiwan a rebel province since the Kuomintang nationalists withdrew there in 1949, after losing the civil war against the communists.

The island is also one of the main sources of conflict between China and the United States, mainly because Washington is Taiwan’s main arms supplier and would be its greatest military ally in the event of a war with China.

