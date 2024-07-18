China announced on Wednesday (18) the suspension of negotiations on nuclear weapons control and non-proliferation that it was starting with the United States, due to the sale of American weapons to Taiwan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a news briefing that the trade had “seriously undermined the political atmosphere for continuing arms control talks.”

“Consequently, the Chinese side decided to suspend discussion with the United States on a new round of arms control and non-proliferation talks. The responsibility lies entirely with the United States,” Lin said, calling for “respect” for “China’s core interests and creating necessary conditions for dialogue and exchanges.”

Taiwan has been administered separately from mainland China since 1949, when the Nationalists, defeated by the Communists in the Chinese Civil War, took refuge on the island. Beijing considers Taiwan a rebel province, to be reincorporated by 2049, when the end of the conflict will be one hundred years ago.

In recent months, the US government has approved several arms sales to Taiwan, including one in June worth $360 million, including armed drones, missile equipment and support material.

According to NBC News, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller criticized China “for following Russia’s lead” in suspending talks on nuclear arms control and non-proliferation.

“Unfortunately, by suspending these talks, China has chosen not to pursue efforts to prevent strategic risks and avoid costly arms races, but we, the United States, will remain open to developing and implementing concrete risk reduction measures with China,” he said.