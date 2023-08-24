Japan began dumping treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, amid protests from the fishing community and China, which immediately suspended seafood imports from the country.

The Tokyo Electric Power plant was destroyed in 2011 after a tsunami that caused massive damage to nuclear reactors and released toxic substances into the environment.

The Japanese government said it checked with TEPCO the “safety” of disposal. However, China argued that there is no firm evidence that the water is safe, which is why it ended the agreement.

A Chinese customs statement said “the country is highly concerned about the risk of radioactive contamination borne by food and agricultural products from Japan.”

In response, the Japanese government reiterated the safety of the water and contested the end of the partnership, saying the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) considered the impact of radioactive water on people and the environment to be “negligible”.

Only in 2022, according to the news agency ReutersJapan exported around US$600 million worth of aquatic products to China, which makes it the largest market for the country’s exports, followed by Hong Kong.

Trade with the two countries accounted for 42% of all Japanese aquatic exports last year, according to government data.

The liquid processed and diluted in seawater before being released into the ocean contains low amounts of tritium, a radioactive isotope, as well as other radioactive material residues in concentrations considered safe within international safety limits for the nuclear sector, according to the IAEA.

protests

The Japanese government’s decision did not please the fishing community that lives near the plant and uses the water for sustenance. They claim that dumping contributes to consumers’ lack of credibility about the product they receive.

Also, environmental activists protested in front of the headquarters of the nuclear power plant against the release of water in the Pacific. Some demonstrators were arrested.

According to ReutersHong Kong and Macau also suspended trade with Japan following the announcement.