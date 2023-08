How did you feel about the content of this article?

National Bureau of Statistics claimed that the method of calculating unemployment among the 16-24-year-old population in China’s urban areas needs to be reconsidered. | Photo: EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

After hitting a new youth unemployment record, China suspended the publication of data on the subject. Fu Linghui, spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, said in Beijing on Tuesday (15) that the method of calculating unemployment among the population aged 16 to 24 in urban areas needs to be reconsidered.

“The economy and society are constantly developing and changing. Statistical work needs continuous improvement,” he said at a press conference.

A deadline for resuming the disclosure of these data, published since 2018, was not informed. Overall unemployment in China was 5.3% in July.

In June, the last month for which the country’s youth unemployment figures were released, the rate among China’s 16- to 24-year-old population in urban areas reached a new record of 21.3 percent.

China is experiencing an economic slowdown, with high youth unemployment, falling productivity and an aging population.

Due to the bad moment of the country with the second largest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the world, the American president, Joe Biden, said last week that the Chinese economy is “a time bomb”.