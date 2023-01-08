Daily Mail: Chinese tracking sensor found in British government car

A Chinese tracking device has been found in a British government vehicle. About it writes Daily Mail.

It is clarified that a SIM card capable of transmitting location data was discovered during a security check. The sensor was inside a part that was imported from China.

According to the publication, this discovery has caused concern among British ministers and senior diplomats. In addition, there are increasing calls in the UK to treat China as a threat and to use Chinese-made goods with more caution, the article says. “Undoubtedly, the time has come to revise the Comprehensive Review and declare China as a systemic threat to the country,” said the former head of the ruling Conservative Party of Great Britain, Ian Duncan Smith.

The security expert suspects that not only Chinese but also Russian intelligence services could receive data on the movement of British officials.

In 2022, the Financial Times reported on growing concern in the West over Chinese intelligence activity. In particular, the former head of the European branch of the CIA, in an interview with the publication, said that China’s espionage operations are becoming “increasingly large-scale and pose a greater threat than those carried out by Russia.”