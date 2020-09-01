Sitting on the ground, blindfolded and hands tied behind their backs, images filmed by a drone reveal the fate of the Uyghurs. Released this summer, this fall 2019 video shows prisoners being taken on trains. It is in China, in the province of Xinjiang, that the 11 million Uyghurs live, this Chinese ethnic group of Muslim religion. For a year and a half, it has suffered increasingly strong repression from the Chinese government, which says it is fighting against Islamic terrorism.

According to several NGOs, a million Uighurs, men, women and children, are locked up in recovery camps. Inside, they would undergo torture, forced sterilizations … Some would have organs removed which would be resold illegally. In its propaganda images, China prefers to talk about training. Even if the international community reacts, Beijing continues to speak lies in the face of this situation that some observers qualify as genocide.

The JT

The other subjects of the news