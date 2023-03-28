Chinese Permanent Mission to the UN: a number of countries want to hide data on sabotage at Nord Stream

Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations (UN) Geng Shuang said that the countries that did not support the draft resolution on the investigation of sabotage at the Nord Stream in the UN Security Council are hiding something. This is reported RIA News.

According to him, a number of countries argued that unfounded accusations predetermine the outcome of investigative actions. “On the contrary, a UN investigation is the most appropriate and reliable way to conduct an investigation. At the very least, if these countries are blocking the Council’s permission for an international investigation, then this raises doubts that they are hiding something, ”he said.

On March 27, it was reported that the UN Security Council did not adopt the resolution of Russia and China on the investigation of sabotage at Nord Stream. Belarus, Venezuela, North Korea, Nicaragua, Syria and Eritrea were co-sponsors.

The resolution was supported by Russia, China and Brazil, no one voted against, Albania, Great Britain, Gabon, Ghana, Malta, Mozambique, UAE, USA, France, Switzerland, Ecuador, Japan abstained from voting.