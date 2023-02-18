Home page politics

From: Sven Hauberg

Split

In Munich, China announces a peace initiative for Ukraine. But Beijing’s top diplomat still doesn’t want to speak of a war – he prefers to rail against the United States.

Munich – “China is committed to making the world a safer place”: after Wang Yi had spent half an hour talking flowery words about peace and development, Wolfgang Ischinger wanted to know more about it. On Saturday morning, the former head of the Munich Security Conference asked China’s top diplomats if he could assure them here and now that an attack on Taiwan is not imminent.

“What I can assure the audience is this,” Wang replies: “Taiwan is part of China’s national territory and has never been a separate country, nor will it be in the future.” On possible plans to attack the democratically ruled country, Wang loses on his However, not a word appears. Beijing is keeping all options open, as China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized: a peaceful solution, whatever that may look like, but also the “use of force”.

Wang Yi bears the somewhat unwieldy title of “Director of the Bureau of the Central Foreign Relations Commission of the Chinese Communist Party”. He has been traveling through Europe for days now, he was in France and Italy, met Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Munich. They want to “expand mutually beneficial cooperation and improve mutual understanding,” Wang Yi said in an interview with the chancellor, according to the Chinese news agency Xinhua. Sounds like a charm offensive. Only: Wang is also expected in Russia shortly, in the country that invaded Ukraine almost exactly a year ago.

China and Taiwan: That’s what the conflict is about View photo gallery

China announces peace initiative for Ukraine

In Munich, Wang continues to talk persistently about the “Ukraine crisis”, the word “war” never comes off his lips. Instead, he presents well-known positions. “The sovereignty and territoriality of all countries must be respected,” Wang explains. Of course, he doesn’t just want that to apply to Ukraine, but also to China and Taiwan. And he once again claims that the USA does not want peace in Europe at all: “Some forces may not be happy to see peace talks. They may not care about the suffering in Europe, they may have strategic goals that go beyond Ukraine.” These are hints that Wang does not substantiate.

His country, on the other hand, wants peace, according to the foreign policy czar. He announces a Chinese peace initiative for Ukraine. “We’re going to come up with something. Namely the Chinese position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis,” he says, without giving details. What Wang also fails to mention is that his country is currently conducting military maneuvers together with its allies Russia and South Africa. Talking about peace, but practicing with the aggressor in case of war – Wang doesn’t seem to see any contradiction in that.

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi spoke at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. © Johannes Simon/dpa

One should therefore hardly expect too much from China’s push for Ukraine. In any case, on February 24, head of state Xi supposedly wants to give a peace speech, just in time for the anniversary of the start of the war. At least that’s what the Italian foreign minister announced on Friday after a meeting with Wang Yi. However, this has not yet been officially confirmed by the Chinese side. “Everyone is required to defend the international order, including China,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz had warned the day before.

Balloon affair continues to fuel tensions between China and the United States

Not only China’s position in the Ukraine war and its threatening gestures towards Taiwan are currently causing tension. The balloon crisis with the USA is still not over. Washington shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over its own sovereign waters at the beginning of February, but Wang continues to speak of a weather balloon in Munich. He calls the shooting down an “absurd and hysterical reaction and absolutely an abuse of force.” On Saturday, Wang did not reveal whether he would meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Munich, who was also there. “There is currently a lack of trust between the big countries,” he said simply. “The cold war mentality is back.”

Sitting on the podium with Wang Yi in Munich, the former Siko director Wolfgang Ischinger extends an invitation to the Chinese. Just a few steps from the stage, an exhibition has been set up documenting Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine. Wang should take a look at the pictures hanging there, says Ischinger. Wang hears it and doesn’t change his face. It is not known whether he visited the exhibition.