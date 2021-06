China surpasses 1 billion doses mark against Covid-19

| Photo: Pedro Ribas/SMCS

The National Health Commission of China announced that this Sunday (20) it has surpassed the mark of 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in the country. The exact number of people vaccinated was not informed. As elsewhere, most vaccines in China are given in two doses. The pace of vaccinations has accelerated in the country of 1.4 billion people after a slow start. The total number of doses administered doubled in less than a month, according to the government count. China has approved seven domestically developed vaccines and recently approved two of them for children up to three years of age. Regulators have not approved any non-Chinese vaccines so far, although they appear to be close to that in the case of the one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.