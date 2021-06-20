China had applied 1.01 billion doses of vaccines against the new coronavirus until Saturday (June 19, 2021), adding first and second doses. The data are from the monitor Our World in Data, from the University of Oxford, and were released this Sunday (20.jun).

The infographic below details the total doses administered in the country. Hover your mouse cursor to view the values:

China does not disclose on a recurring basis how many doses were administered in the 1st and 2nd application. The only data available on Our World in Data is as of June 10th.

The monitor indicates that, considering the numbers of that day, at least 223.3 million people are “completely vaccinated” in the country – which includes those who received single-dose vaccines and those who received two doses of the immunizing agent, when recommended by the manufacturer.

Our World in Data also indicates 398.7 million people were only partially vaccinated against the coronavirus in the same period.

In proportional numbers, this means that 16% of Chinese are fully immunized and 28% have yet to complete their vaccination schedules. In other words, 56% of the population has not yet received the 1st dose. China has about 1.44 billion people, according to Our World in Data.

The country is the 2nd in daily application of doses. From the 13th to the 19th of June, it administered an average of 1.31 doses per 100 inhabitants. It is only behind South Korea, with an average of 1.37 doses applied.

China has approved definitive registration of CoronaVac and Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines. It also approved the emergency use of the immunizing agent developed by Anhui Zhifei and Shenzhen Kangtai. The information is from the vaccine monitor of The New York Times.

continue reading