Chinese President Xi Jinping today expressed his support for the expansion of the BRICS bloc of emerging economies. (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) at the XV Summit of Heads of State and Government of the group, which began on Tuesday, August 22, in the South African city of Johannesburg.

“We will forge stronger BRICS strategic partnerships,” Xi said in a speech read by his Commerce Minister Wang Wentao at the Economic Forum Leaders’ Session at the summit, from which the Chinese leader was absent without official explanation.

“We will expand a BRICS-plus model, we will actively advance in the expansion of membership, we will deepen solidarity and cooperation with other emerging markets and developing countries,” the president stressed through his minister.

According to Xi, it is not an “exercise” to ask other countries to “take sides” or to “create confrontation blocs”, but “rather an effort to expand the architecture of peace and development” in the world. . “Whatever resistance arises,” she added, “the BRICS are a positive and stable force for the world. We will continue to grow.”

The economic forum was the starting signal for the summit, which will take place until next Thursday, and also included the intervention of the presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa; Russia, Vladimir Putin (intervened by videoconference), as well as the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

“BRICS economies have become powerful engines of global growth,” said Ramaphosa, host of the meeting. The bloc’s leaders are expected to delve into the issue of enlargement this Wednesday in a plenary session, one of the major issues of the BRICS meeting in Johannesburg.

Some 40 countries have expressed interest in joining the club, according to the South African government, which has received “formal expressions of interest from the leaders of 23 countries.” including Argentina, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Bolivia, Cuba, Honduras, Venezuela, Algeria or Indonesia.

The bloc, which has yet to agree on admission criteria, is seeking more weight in international institutions, hitherto dominated by the United States and

Europe.

Brazil, Russia, India and China created the BRIC group in 2006, to which South Africa joined in 2010. The bloc represents more than 42 percent of the world’s population and 30 percent of the planet’s territory, as well as 23 percent percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and 18 percent of world trade.

