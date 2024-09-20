Mexico City.- China supports Mexico’s rejection of “external interference” and its stance of “safeguarding its national sovereignty,” said the Chinese ambassador to Mexico, Zhang Run, during a reception on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.

The ambassador stressed that China understands the value of equity and justice in a globalized world.

“China has long been closely linked to countries in the Global South and firmly supports Mexico’s just position of opposing external interference and safeguarding its national sovereignty. On September 16 this year, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to express China’s sincere wish for Mexico to continue its achievements on the path of independent and sovereign development,” the Ambassador stressed.

Zhan Run said that one of the characteristics of China’s modernization is its openness to the world and the push for beneficial globalization among countries.

“China advocates an equitable and orderly multipolar world, and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and promotes the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind,” he said. The Chinese ambassador listed the branches of the economy where his country has a presence in Mexico, such as photovoltaic and wind energy, the automotive industry, telecommunications and mass transportation, among other areas. He especially highlighted the contribution of Chinese companies in the reconstruction of Acapulco after Hurricane Otis; as well as companies such as Huawei and China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC). In the first eight months of this year, bilateral trade between China and Mexico reached 73.913 billion dollars, an interannual growth of 11.8%. He also highlighted the sporting cooperation between both countries, through the Chinese coach Ma Jin, who accompanied the preparation of the diver Osmar Olvera, winner of a silver and a bronze medal for Mexico in the last Paris 2024 Olympics. Ambassador Zhan Run said that the president of China, Xi Jinping, has expressed his willingness to work with the next president Claudia Sheinbaum. The president of the Senate, Gerardo Fernández Noroña, and the vice president, Mauricio Vila, attended the reception of the Chinese ambassador to Mexico; as well as the former president of San Lázaro, Marcela Guerra, and the senator Yeidckol Polevnski. On behalf of the cabinet, the Secretary of Agriculture, Víctor Manuel Villalobos; the legal advisor, María Estela Ríos, and the director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Asia-Pacific region, Fernando González, attended. The next Head of the federal Cabinet, Lázaro Cárdenas, and the Secretary of Agriculture, Julio Berdegué, also attended.