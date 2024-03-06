Wang Yi: China supports the convening of a conference on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine

China supports the convening of a conference on the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine with equal participation of all parties. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, reports TASS.

“China supports the convening at an appropriate time of an international conference to which Russia and Ukraine agree, which recognizes the equal participation of all parties and holds fair discussions on all peace proposals,” the minister said at a press conference.

On March 2, China's Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui arrived in Russia. As part of the tour, he will visit Belgium, Poland, Germany, France and Ukraine. The purpose of the trip is to seek a political solution to the conflict. As the South China Morning Post (SCMP) wrote, the diplomat will assess whether Beijing can become a mediator between Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier, Li Hui announced China's readiness to continue to facilitate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to resolve the conflict. According to him, Beijing can be a mediator and help achieve consensus.