The Permanent Representative of the People's Republic of China to the UN called on the United States to stop supplies of armed forces and begin a dialogue with the Russian Federation

The Permanent Representative of the People's Republic of China to the UN, Zhang Jun, called on the United States to stop supplying weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and make efforts to start a dialogue for the sake of concluding a lasting peace, unattainable through sanctions and escalation of the situation. About it reports Newsweek.

“Countries [Запада] must immediately stop adding fuel to the fire and stop undermining the diplomatic efforts of the international community. The security of one country cannot come at the expense of the security of other countries, and regional security cannot be guaranteed by strengthening or even expanding military groups. The interests of all countries are equal to each other,” the permanent representative said.

Zhang Jun also said that “instead of pressure, slander and unilateral sanctions against Russia, NATO should stick to dialogue” to preserve the possibility of a political settlement of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev.

Earlier, a Chinese diplomat called for the resumption of peace negotiations on Ukraine. “Negotiations must be resumed as soon as possible. There are no winners in a conflict or war. Peace cannot be achieved by sending weapons to the battlefield,” he called during a meeting of the UN Security Council.