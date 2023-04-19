China supports Europe’s desire for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. This was announced on April 19 by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

“China supports the European side, which, guided by its own fundamental and long-term interests, seeks to resume peace negotiations as soon as possible,” he said at a briefing.

Thus, he reacted to Bloomberg information that French President Emmanuel Macron intends to work with China on a plan for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on April 13, during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, said that the conditions for peace talks on Ukraine should be created by the parties to the conflict themselves. At the same time, he stressed that Beijing will continue to promote the political settlement of the conflict and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

However, on April 6, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Macron’s statement that only China can “reason with Russia” and bring it back to the negotiating table has nothing to do with reality. As Peskov noted, the diplomatic abilities of the PRC will not affect the situation in Ukraine.

In February, China published a position paper on a political settlement of the situation in Ukraine. Among the main points are the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, the resumption of direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, as well as a call to prevent further escalation.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.