China | Supo and foreign intelligence services warn technology companies about Chinese money – HS Visio found out which growth companies have Chinese shareholders.

Supo and foreign intelligence services warn technology companies about China risks. HS Visio found out which Finnish growth companies have Chinese partners. One of them is Asqella, which went bankrupt this spring.

Finn technology company Asqella started its cooperation with the Chinese with a harmless feeling. The investor was a university-based fund. A few years later, the company ran into trouble.

The new investor Nuctech ended up becoming part of the Chinese state company, China National Nuclear Corporation, which also oversees all of China’s civil and military nuclear programs. Next, the Chinese owner ended up on the US blacklist.