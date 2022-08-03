Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Shi Feng summoned US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns late Tuesday night and made stern statements and strong protests over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which Beijing considers a vassal.

Xi described the visit as a “serious violation of the one-China principle and the three Sino-US joint communiques,” according to the Xinhua News Agency.

He added, “This step is very awful in nature and its consequences are very serious. China will not stand idly by,” noting that “the US government must be held accountable.”