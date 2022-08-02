China summoned the United States ambassador to Beijing on Tuesday after the arrival in Taiwan of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosistate media reported.

(Read: The US says it is prepared for China’s response to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan)

During his conversation with Ambassador Nicholas Burns, the Deputy Foreign Minister, Xi Fengexpressed “strong protests” over the Democratic legislator’s visit to the autonomous island, which China considers part of its territory.

“The move is extremely outrageous and the consequences are extremely serious,” Xie was quoted as saying by China’s state news agency Xinhua. “China will not sit idly by,” she added.

The trip by Pelosi, the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, fueled tensions between the world’s two largest economies, and Beijing he considered it a great provocation.

(Also: When and how China lost Taiwan (and what is the status of the ‘rogue island’)

Xi said that USA “will pay the price for its own mistakes” and urged Washington to “immediately address its mistakes and take practical steps to undo the adverse effects caused by Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan,” Xinhua reported.

(Also: Who is Nancy Pelosi, the US politician challenging China?)

The Democrat arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday afternoon, in open defiance of Chinese warnings. “Taiwan is the Taiwan of China, and Taiwan will eventually return to the embrace of the motherland. The Chinese people are not afraid of ghosts, pressure and evil,” he said. xie to Burns, according to Xinhua. There was no immediate comment from Washington.

AFP