China strikes back in the semiconductor war. Beijing has filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization against the United States, which it accuses of abusing export control measures to restrict chip trade, the Asian giant’s Commerce Ministry confirmed on Monday. The decision, directed against the broad legislation approved by Washington at the beginning of October, aims to “resolve China’s concerns through legal means and is a necessary way to defend its legitimate rights and interests,” an official from the aforementioned ministry said in an appearance.

The US administration, which sees China’s rapid technological and military development as a growing threat, dealt a severe blow to the disputed sector a couple of months ago by establishing, among other regulations, that no company can supply certain Chinese-made chips to Chinese companies. any corner of the planet when they have technology from the United States behind them. Washington has also banned US companies from exporting tools used to make advanced chips.

The measure is a broadside against Beijing’s ability in all kinds of cutting-edge industries ranging from artificial intelligence to electric vehicles. The United States also seeks to torpedo the recent national efforts of China, which has given a boost to its industry in recent times and has set among its priority objectives for the next five years “to achieve greater self-sufficiency and strength in science and technology,” according to underlines the report presented at the end of October by the country’s president, Xi Jinping, at the 20th Congress of the Communist Party. Among those achievements, those of Chinese companies such as the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) and the Yangtze Memory Technologies Corporation (YMTC) stand out.

The reply from the second largest power on the planet comes after a recent victory by Beijing also before the WTO on account of the tariffs against Chinese steel and aluminum established in 2018 by the administration of former President Donald Trump. Last Friday, the body based in Geneva (Switzerland), of which China has been a part since 2001, ruled that these measures contravene world trade rules, in a decision criticized by Washington.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed his rejection of the US regulation – “which violates the WTO rules” – on Tuesday during a virtual meeting with his Korean counterpart, Park Jin. “All countries should jointly stand up and resist this outdated anti-globalization thinking and one-sided bullying, and jointly uphold and practice true multilateralism,” Wang said during the meeting, according to a statement.

The technological battle is one of the central legs of the dispute between the two superpowers. During the recent meeting at the G-20 in Bali (Indonesia) between the US president, Joe Biden, and the Chinese, Xi Jinping, both leaders managed to partially channel muddy relations on account of multiple causes and with Taiwan -the world’s leading producer of semiconductors– always as a backdrop.

“Starting a trade war or technology war, building walls and barriers, and pushing to decouple and cut supply chains are contrary to the principles of the market economy and undermine international trade rules,” Xi told Biden, according to Beijing’s official version of the meeting. “Such attempts do not serve anyone’s interest,” he added. “We are opposed to politicizing and militarizing economic and commercial ties, as well as scientific and technological exchanges.”

Adam Hodge, spokesman for the office of the US Trade Representative, confirmed receipt of a request for consultations from China on measures “affecting semiconductors,” according to Reuters. But he ruled out that the WTO is the appropriate forum to settle “specific actions” that Washington considers “related to national security.”

With its WTO complaint, China intends to underscore how the United States “has generalized the concept of national security, abusing export control measures, hindering normal international trade in chips and other products,” the ministry said on Monday. trade. Beijing, added an agency official, is confident that Washington will abandon its “zero-sum game thinking”, “stop disrupting trade in high-tech products such as chips” and “maintain the stability of the global supply chain.” .