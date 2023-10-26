The Chinese Shenzhou-17 spacecraft took off bound for the Tiangong space station with three astronauts on board, who will become in the sixth manned mission to reach the infrastructure, and the second to approach it after its construction was completed in late 2022.

The launch was successfully carried out from the Jiuquan base (north), located in a desert area, at 11:14 local time (10:14 p.m. on Wednesday).

(You can read: What is the value of the metals in space?).

A Long March 2F rocket propelled Shenzhou-17 into space, whose crew is made up of a veteran of the second generation of Chinese astronauts, Tang Hongbo, and two debutants of the third, Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin.

The three “taikonauts” (as Chinese cosmonauts are known) placed in orbit today will be the second crew members of the Tiangong during what will be its application and development phase, in which a new module is scheduled to be launched in the future. extension for the space station, which currently resembles a “T”, and will become “cross” shaped with the addition of this cabin.

(Of your interest: Is the fifth dimension real? Scientific finding reveals possible portal: we tell you).

The Shenzhou-17 manned mission

The China Manned Mission Space Agency (AEMT) reported that Shenzhou-17 is expected to take between six and seven hours to reach the space station.

The Shenzhou-17 will be the eighth ship to visit the Tiangong, in which the crew of the Shenzhou-16 are already waiting for the new tenants of the facilities to hand over the baton to them after living with them for the next few days, a routine that will be the tonic during the following missions.

Launch of a Long March 2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-17 manned mission in Jiuquan, Gansu province, China. Photo: Alex Plavevski. EFE

(Also: the United Kingdom plans to send astronauts to space with the help of a private company).

Tiangong, which will operate for about ten years, is likely to become the world’s only space station from 2024 if the International Space Station, An initiative led by the United States and to which China is prohibited from accessing due to the military ties of its space program, will withdraw that year as planned.

China has invested heavily in its space program and has managed to land the Chang’e 4 probe on the far side of the Moon – the first time this has been achieved – and reach Mars for the first time, becoming the third country – after the United States and the extinct Soviet Union – in “amartizar”.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO