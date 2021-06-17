China successfully launched a three-astronaut mission to its space station on Thursday Tiangong, in a new milestone in his program of exploration of the skies. The three members of the mission plan to stay at that space base for three months, the longest time a Chinese astronaut has spent in space.

More information

The ship Shenzhou-12 (Divine Vessel) took off at 9.22 in Beijing (3.22 am in Madrid) from the satellite launch base in Jiuquan, in the province of Gansu (northwest China), transported by a rocket Long March 2F. “The flight went smoothly,” said the deputy director of the Chinese manned space flight program, Chen Shanguang. “This has been the first step, but there will be many challenges ahead.”

It is the third mission launched by Beijing since April to build its space station. Then he put the module into orbit Tianhe, the main, and last month sent a ship with cargo. The Chinese space authorities plan to complete another eight missions – of them, another three manned – before finishing the base.

The three astronauts will review life support systems, the mechanisms that allow survival in space

The three Chinese astronauts will stay until September in Tianhe. During their stay, Nie Haisheng, 56; Liu Boming, 54, and Yang Hongbo, 45, will check the functioning of the module’s systems, especially its life support system (recycling oxygen, water and other essential elements to sustain survival in space). “It’s a great experience!” Commented the head of the mission, Commander Nie, when Shenzhou-12 has entered orbit. The spacecraft is expected to dock with the space station later that Thursday.

Although they will momentarily break the national record for stay in space, they will not, however, be the Chinese astronauts who spend the longest time in orbit: another subsequent mission plans to spend six months in the module, which has dimensions of 16.6 meters. long by 4.2 wide, little more than an average intercity bus.

The Chinese space station (CSS is its acronym in English, or Tiangong (heavenly palace) It will have two other modules: Wentian Y Mengtian (Celestial quest Y Heavenly dream, respectively), two laboratories to be installed on each side of Tianhe. In total, the T-shaped construction will weigh about 90 tons and will reach dimensions similar to the Russian MIR, although it will be four times smaller than the ISS. It is designed to accommodate teams of three astronauts during prolonged stays, although up to six people may coincide inside it in times of relay between crews. The experts of the Chinese space agency (CSNA) foresee that its construction will be completed by the end of next year and that it may be operational for a maximum of 15 years.

China, which does not participate in the ISS due to the veto of the American NASA, which its laws prohibit collaborating with Beijing, plans to use its space station to test key technologies in its ambitions to explore outer space and the resistance of materials in space.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.