Hainan. China yesterday successfully launched the last module of its space station under construction, Tiangong, which should allow the structure to be fully operational, as part of the Asian country’s ambitious program.

His desire to build his own space station was fueled in part by the United States’ refusal to accept his people into the International Space Station (ISS) program, a joint initiative between the United States, Russia, Canada, Europe and Japan.

The module called Mengtian (“dream of the skies”) was launched at 3:27 p.m. local time by a rocket LM-5B Y4 from the tropical island of Hainan (south), according to public television CCTV.

Amateur photographers and space enthusiasts captured the event from a beach near the Wenchang launch site.

“The test module Mengtian It accurately entered the predefined orbit,” said Deng Hongqin, one of the mission managers, a few minutes later on television.

“I declare this launch to be an absolute success,” said Deng, surrounded by his fellow enthusiasts in the control room.

Mengtian is the third and last major element of the T-shaped Tiangong space station.

Tiangong (“sky palace”), similar in size to the old Russian-Soviet MIR station, should have a lifespan of at least 10 years.

It must also allow China to maintain a long-term human presence in space.

Its assembly has required a total of 11 missions. Yesterday’s allowed the transfer of state-of-the-art scientific equipment.

“The first cold atomic clock” was also sent into space, the official Xinhua news agency celebrated.

The device will allow in the long term to have a more precise measurement of time.

Since June, three astronauts, including a woman, have been on the Chinese space station for a mission of about six months.

Openness to international collaboration

Although the Asian country does not foresee international cooperation for its station, Beijing assured that they are open to foreign collaboration.

The Asian giant has been investing billions of dollars in its space program for several decades, which has allowed it to recover most of its lag behind the Americans and the Russians.

China sent its first astronaut into space in 2003. In 2019, it placed a device on the hidden side of the Moon, something unprecedented.

In 2020, the country returned samples from the Moon and finished Beidou, its satellite navigation system, a rival to the American GPS.

The following year he managed to land a small robot on Mars.

China plans to send men to the Moon between now and 2030.