The Beijing Army carried out other war exercises that involved simulating an air and naval blockade on the territory over which it claims sovereignty. As scheduled, this Monday the tasks involving dozens of planes, an aircraft carrier and ships loaded with real missiles were completed. In return, the United States deployed a missile destroyer in the waters of the South China Sea.

This Monday, April 10, China carried out the last day of military drills around Taiwan, after days of controversy over the deployment of dozens of air and naval vehicles near the island.

The Chinese Army’s Eastern Theater of Operations confirmed the completion via the WeChat social network. “He thoroughly tested his troops in real conditions,” he said. While spokesman Shi Yi remarked that his ranks “are ready for fights at any time to crush any form of separatism and attempts at foreign interference.”

The operations, which began in response to the meeting that Taiwanese President Tsa Ing-Wen had with Kevin McCarthy -Speaker of the United States House of Representatives- last Wednesday, aroused severe concerns on the island.

The situation prompted Washington to mobilize the guided-missile destroyer, the USS Milius, in the South China Sea, a body of water claimed by Beijing, with the goal of achieving “freedom of navigation.” However, the USS Milius was 1,300 kilometers from the site where China did its work.

As reported by the Chinese Ministry of Defense through its website, the maneuvers on Monday focused on simulating a maritime blockade and involved a large number of ships such as destroyers and frigates with live ammunition, the Shandong aircraft carrier and nuclear-capable H-6 bomber aircraft.

A giant screen at a shopping mall displays a news footage broadcast of military vehicles taking part in a combat readiness patrol and “Joint Sword” exercises around Taiwan in Beijing, China, April 10, 2023. © Tingshu Wang / Reuters

“In the Taiwan Strait, northwest and southwest Taiwan, and the waters east of Taiwan, Chinese forces seized the initiative to attack, making full use of their performance advantages, maneuvering flexibly to take favorable positions, and advancing at high speed. to deter opponents,” the report noted.

The Asian giant considers Taipei to be part of its territory and has not known its sovereignty since the 1949 conflict, when the Kuomintang nationalists settled there after losing in the civil war to the communist army.

In this historical context, Beijing insists on its “one China” policy, to which a large part of the international community knew how to adhere. But of late, the United States has become Taipei’s best ally, escalating tensions between the world’s two most powerful economies.

The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry criticized the Chinese actions, calling them “provocative.” For its part, the Defense Ministry denounced the presence of 59 military aircraft and 11 ships near the island and that dozens of them crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

Peace and independence in Taiwan, “exclusive” for China

On Monday, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Wenbin, stated that peace and the independence of the island are two opposing issues. While he blamed foreign interference for deepening tensions between Beijing and Taipei.

“If we want to protect peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, we must firmly oppose any form of separatism for Taiwan’s independence,” he said.

On previous occasions, Beijing has maintained that its goal of uniting Taiwan is set in stone and that it does not rule out the use of force.

In return, on Monday, the Taiwanese military ministry released images of locally manufactured Hsiung Feng mobile anti-ship missile launchers at an unspecified location.