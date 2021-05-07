Developing countries competing for coronavirus vaccines now have another reliable option, and China’s reputation as rising scientific superpower just got a big boost.

The World Health Organization declared on Friday that a vaccine made by a Chinese company, Sinopharm, is a safe and reliable way to fight the virus.

The statement marks an important step in dispelling doubts about the vaccine, after the Chinese government and the company revealed scarce data of last minute clinical trials.

The WHO emergency use approval allows the vaccine from Sinopharm be included in Covax, a global initiative to provide free vaccines to poor countries.

The possible inclusion in Covax raises the hope that more people – especially in developing countries – have access to vaccines at a crucial time.

Rich countries are piling up doses of vaccines.

India, one of the leading manufacturers of vaccines, has suspended exports to cope with its growing coronavirus crisis.

Concerns about safety led health authorities in some countries to temporarily suspend the use of vaccines manufactured by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

“The addition of this vaccine has the potential to rapidly accelerate access to the COVID-19 vaccine for countries seeking to protect healthcare workers and populations at risk,” Deputy Director Dr. Mariângela Simão said in a statement. WHO General for Access to Health Products.

Reliable access to vaccines could improve even further next week, when WHO examines another Chinese vaccine, made by a company called Sinovac.

But the fanfare may be short-lived.

Although China has claimed that it can manufacture up to 5,000 million doses By the end of this year, Chinese authorities claim that the country has difficulties to manufacture enough doses for their own population and warn a world weary of the pandemic to keep expectations in check.

“This should be the golden moment for China to practice its vaccine diplomacy.

The problem is that, at the same time, China itself faces a shortage“said Yanzhong Huang, senior global health researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations.

“So in terms of global access to vaccines, I don’t expect the situation to improve significantly in the next two to three months. “

China’s vaccination campaign got off to a slow start, in part because the government gave priority to exports and residents did not feel rushed to get vaccinated.

Now the country is accelerating its national vaccination campaign and intends to inoculate the 40% of its 1,400 million inhabitants by the end of June.

Sinopharm and Sinovac are producing some 12 million doses per day, a little more than the 10 million doses that China hopes to administer daily to meet the national target.

The companies would have to produce an additional 500 million doses to meet demand from other countries, according to an estimate from data provided by Bridge Consulting, a Beijing-based consultancy focused on China’s impact on global health.

The vaccine shortage in China underscores the complexity of launching a mass vaccination campaign for the world’s most populous nation, while attempting to execute an ambitious export program.

Companies in the vaccine supply chain, such as those that make syringes, are working overtime.

“The whole world has a shortage of this vaccine“said a Sinovac spokesman, Pearson Liu. “The demand is too great.”

To mitigate the shortage, Chinese authorities said those vaccinated in China could delay your second injection up to eight weeks, or they could combine the same type of different companies.

They have said the shortage should subside in June.

Andrea Taylor, who analyzes world vaccine data at the Duke Institute for Global Health, called it “change of game“the possible addition of two Chinese vaccines to the Covax program.

“The situation right now is so desperate for low- and lower-middle-income countries that it is worth mobilizing whatever dose we can get out of it,” Taylor said.

“Potentially having two options coming from China could really change the landscape of what is possible in the coming months.”

Chinese vaccines have spread to more than 80 countriesBut they have faced significant skepticism, in part because companies have not released data from phase 3 clinical trials so that scientists can independently evaluate vaccine efficacy rates.

A WHO advisory group released the data this week.

The vaccine Sinopharm, developed with the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, has an efficacy rate of 78.1%, according to the WHO advisory group.

The vaccine Sinovac has efficacy rates that vary between el 50% and 84%, depending on the country where the third phase trials have been carried out.

Both vaccines were manufactured using a tproven technology which consists of weakening or killing a virus with chemicals.

The advisory group’s data showed that it had a “high level of confidence” that the Sinopharm vaccine worked to prevent COVID-19 in adults, but a “low level” of confidence for people over 60 years of age.

The group’s conclusions were similar for the Sinovac vaccine.

The WHO said that since Sinopharm enrolled few adults over the age of 60 in its trials, the health agency could not estimate the efficacy of the vaccine for this group.

But the WHO said it would not restrict the use of the vaccine in that age group because preliminary data suggests that “it is likely that the vaccine have a protective effect in the elderly “.

There is little data on the efficacy of the vaccine against the many variants of coronavirus that are appearing around the world.

Chinese vaccines are generally less effective than inoculations produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

For Chinese leaders, the approval of the WHO can be considered a badge of honor.

Xi Jinping, China’s top leader, has pledged to make the COVID-19 vaccine a “global public good.”

After what India announced restrictions on the export of vaccines last month, Indonesia and the Philippines They said they would turn to China for help.

Last week, China’s foreign minister offered to help South Asian nations access vaccines.

Indonesia said it would get additional doses of Sinovac after President Joko Widodo held talks with Xi.

In a speech delivered the same week, the President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, said he had “a debt of gratitude” with China for their vaccines.

It remains to be seen whether WHO approval will change Beijing’s approach to delivering vaccines.

China has only given 10 million doses to Covax, although it has independently donated 16.5 million doses and sold 691 million doses to 84 countries, according to Bridge Consulting. Many of the donations were made to developing countries in Africa and Asia.

“They do not like it subsume your generosity on their products under some UN brand, “said J. Stephen Morrison, director of the center for global health policy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“They are in a historical phase. They want let the recipients know that it is China the one that fulfills “.

