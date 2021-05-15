A Chinese unmanned spacecraft successfully landed on Mars on Saturday, making China the second space-faring country to land on the Red Planet after the United States, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Xinhua said the Tianwen-1 spacecraft landed on a site in the southern Utopia plain, “leaving a Chinese imprint on Mars for the first time.” A probe will now scan the landing site.

The Tianwen-1 is the first independent Chinese mission to Mars. A probe launched jointly with Russia in 2011 failed to leave Earth’s orbit.

The Long March 5 missile was launched by the Tianwen-1, which weighs five tons, from the island of Hainan in southern China in July last year.

More than six months later, Tianwen-1 reached the orbit of the Red Planet in February. The vehicle was named Tianwen-1, after a Chinese poem written two thousand years ago.