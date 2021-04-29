A reference to many women who follow her and take her as an example, even if she prefers not to be, Eugenia China Suárez is encouraged to talk about issues that can help her peers, beyond the usual beauty tips she shares on her networks.

This time, in a long note with The urban planet, delved into a complicated health situation that you experienced during adolescence and what he was able to overcome: premenstrual syndrome.

“During my teens and twenties, had some ‘hormonal derangements’ that affected my day to day a lot. Of course, I didn’t know this until I went to a psychologist and then to a psychiatrist, “China surprised.

The actress spoke of a health disorder that she suffered in her teens. Instagram

“At that time I really thought I was crazy, that my character and impulsiveness were sometimes unmanageable and that I would have to deal with it forever. Until they told me about ‘premenstrual syndrome’, of which little is said, “he added.

Thanks to knowing the diagnosis, she understood that “I was not crazy, but that my hormones were doing theirs. I was taking a medication that helped me a lot and I managed to understand how important it is to also take care of ourselves in that sense and don’t stigmatize mental health“.

Life in quarantine

“I would not be encouraged to complain at all. I lived a pregnant quarantine, waiting for Amancio as a family, surrounded by love and in a warm bed. I was grateful for every day of my life, “replied the actress, emphasizing her pregnancy with Amancio.

China Suárez plays with her son Amancio. Instagram.

“The general situation of the people, entrepreneurs, gastronomers, doctors, nurses, listening to people who had a really bad time generated me a lot of anguish made me more grateful“he mused.

And he commented that “I learned that one does not control absolutely anything. Any plan, any project, no matter how important and urgent it seemed, of course it could wait. I learned how fragile and valuable life is.”

Benjamín Vicuña, his great love

“I love him for the way he loves life, for having moved on after something as hard and inexplicable as what happened to him. I love him for the way he loves his children, I love him because he is the first one that does not get angry and he stops me when I get home with a dog that I found on the street, “he said.

La China Suárez and Benjamín Vicuña enjoy Amancio and life in nature. Instagram

And he argued the reasons: “Because we accompany each other and choose, even in difficult times and crisis, which for me is already a lot.”

China also referred to the freedom they have in the couple. “It’s very important. I never liked explaining or having to ‘pass the part’. I mean the freedom of not being warning minute by minute of what you do with your life. That for me is not negotiable. “

The haters in the networks

“There is no way to preserve yourself being on social networks. I have times when I am most vulnerable and it affects me a lot. And others in which I look around me, my family and friends who make me feel very, very loved, and I give them the place they have. No importance, “he reflected.

