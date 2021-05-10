He just returned to Argentina, after a few days of vacation with his children in the United States, Eugenia The China Suarez (29) was consulted about the rumors of distancing with Benjamin Vicuña (42).

The actress denied being in crisis with the Chilean actor. “I’m not separated”La China said in a note at the Ezeiza airport with Intruders (America, Monday to Friday at 1:30 p.m.).

And then he used a catchy phrase: “I found out (about the rumors) because several friends wrote to me, but no … This time yes no … I don’t know where it came from “he said, recalling old crises with his partner.

China Suárez spoke of her relationship with Benjamín Vicuña. Capture tv.

“Neither crisis nor anything. Maybe because of the trip and all that, it seemed strange to them but it was a trip that had been scheduled before. I got sick with Covid, I couldn’t do it and I wasn’t going to cancel everything, “added the former Almost angels.

Of course, the “detail” to La China’s response is that she had not seen her husband for two months, since the actor had traveled to Chile on March 6 to end with a fiction there, and then he was stranded because travel between the two countries was suspended.

Later, the actress said that she was not vaccinated against the coronavirus in Miami. “I still haven’t fully recovered my sense of smell. And it’s kind of exasperating”, He described the consequences of the virus.

On the other hand, La China confessed that other reasons why she traveled to the United States was to be close to the Sarkany family after the death of her friend Sofía Sarkany. “It is a very sensitive subject. Luckily I was able to see her family and meet her baby.”she said, still hurt.

La China Suárez and Benjamín Vicuña, a new crisis?

After hearing his word, the panelist from Intruders Paula Varela insisted that the couple’s environment confirmed that they were separated after she went with Magnolia and Amancio to Miami just when he returned to Argentina after a long stay in Chile.

“I asked ‘is China separate?’ And they tell me ‘Yes, it is a very strong crisis, at this moment they are distanced, they have returned from so many that they may return’ the panelist said.

“The crisis is real and it takes a while. It would not be the first time they have denied it”said Varela, denying the actress.

