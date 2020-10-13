Construction of new bridges in border areas including Ladakh has further increased China’s restlessness. China, which has developed infrastructure in its border, is not digesting this from India. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that they oppose infrastructure development aimed at military oversight and control.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lijian said in response to a question about the bridges built by India on the border, “Any party should take any step in the area that complicates the situation.” China opposes any infrastructure development aimed at military oversight and control.

India has intensified the construction of bridges here in the eastern Ladakh standoff between Indian and Chinese troops for more than five months. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated 44 bridges built in strategically important areas of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The Defense Minister laid the foundation stone of Nechifu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. This 450-meter-long tunnel will ensure all-weather connectivity across the Nechifu Pass.

These bridges have 10 bridges each in Jammu and Kashmir, eight in Ladakh, two in Himachal Pradesh, four each in Punjab and Sikkim and eight in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh. In his address, Singh praised the Border Roads Organization (BRO) for the achievement of improving infrastructure in border areas and said that dedicating 44 bridges at one time is a record in itself.

BRO has given three times more strength in infrastructure development along the border. On one hand, temporary bridges are being converted into permanent bridges and in the next six months, 40-50 new bridges will be ready in one and a half years. BRO Lieutenant General Harpal Singh said, “We have started converting temporary bridges into permanent bridges.” This year we are operating with three times more capacity. It will help in the rapid development of economic development, infrastructure development, tourism and security forces. ”

Harpal Singh said, “Large bridges are being constructed in Ladakh. 40-50 bridges are under construction, which will be completed in six months to a year and a half.