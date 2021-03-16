The Chinese authorities have struck a new blow on the founder and owner of Alibaba, Jack Ma, by removing the browser developed by the company from several local app stores, writes CNBC.

UC Browser is no longer available in app stores from devices from several manufacturers at once, including the Chinese Huawei and Xiaomi. At the same time, South Korean Samsung smartphones still allow you to install it. UC Browser is also available in the Apple App Store.

The blocking came amid a scandal over a talk show broadcast by state-owned CCTV. Its members criticized UC Browser for allegedly misleading consumers with advertisements for a medical service.

Alibaba said the controversial ad was removed immediately. They also claim to attach great importance to the issues raised in the transmission. “We will continue to improve our content visibility and take on more responsibility and deliver quality information services with stricter standards,” the company said in a statement.

The conflict between Jack Ma and the highest authorities in China began last year after a businessman criticized the government’s digital policies. After that, the authorities blocked the IPO (going public) of the subsidiary financial company Ant Group, and then forced to transform its business, giving more control to the state.

For a while, Ma disappeared from public space, but then began to appear in public again. In mid-March, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that Beijing would tighten its control over digital service companies.