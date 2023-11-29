The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated in a statement containing the proposals that China also urges the Security Council to respond to the general call of the international community for a comprehensive ceasefire to end the fighting.

For his part, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China calls for a more authoritative, comprehensive and more results-oriented peace conference to be held as soon as possible to establish a roadmap and timetable for a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli issue.

Wang explained during his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday that China supports the UN in playing a leading role to this end.

He pointed out that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is a global focus, and that the role of the United Nations and its actions in this regard are of global concern.

He said that on this issue, China has always been on the side of peace, on the side of human conscience, and on the side of international law.

Wang was quoted by China’s Xinhua News Agency as saying that China supports the United Nations and its Secretary-General in playing their unique and indispensable role in addressing this issue.

He added that China, as President of the UN Security Council for November, and by maintaining close contact with Arab countries and other interested parties, has made the Palestinian-Israeli conflict a major priority for the Council.

He explained that his country also received a joint delegation of foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries in Beijing, and reached a consensus with them regarding holding a high-level meeting of the Security Council, through which China hopes that the Council will speak with one clear voice.

The Chinese official said that UN Security Council Resolution No. 2712 is the first step towards a ceasefire and a good beginning towards a political settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

He added that the main point now is whether the humanitarian truce currently in effect can be extended and whether the fires of war will ignite again in Gaza.

Wang stated that China’s position is clear: