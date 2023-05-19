While the G-7 leaders are debating formulas to calibrate their relationship with China starting this Friday in Hiroshima (Japan), Beijing has launched its own message to navigate what it considers a geopolitical tabletop in transformation. “Today’s world is facing accelerated changes never seen in a century,” said Xi Jinping, president of the second largest economic power on the planet, during an appearance in the city of Xi’an, the ancient Chinese capital and origin of the ancient Silk Road. His intervention has put an end to the summit that has brought together this Thursday and Friday the Asian giant with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, the five former Soviet republics of Central Asia.

Xi’s words are almost identical to those he already spoke with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, during his visit to Moscow in March. “When we are together, we pilot those changes,” Putin said then. This time, Xi has reached out to the leaders of the five former Soviet republics who flanked him inside the convention center: his increasing coordination is also a recipe for riding those transformations.

The presidents of China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan have agreed to further deepen their ties by establishing a cooperation mechanism that will have its permanent headquarters in China and will bring together the leaders of the six countries every two years. The intention is to forge an “everlasting friendship” at a “critical moment in history,” Xi stressed. The next meeting will take place in Kazakhstan in 2025.

The conclusion of the summit, with the signing of what the leaders have called “the Xi’an declaration”, and the purpose of coordinating in all kinds of areas —trade, energy, agriculture, education, archaeology…— certifies the good harmony of Beijing with the countries of the extinct Soviet Union. It also shows the growing interest of the Asian giant in its neighborhood policy in this territory, which has become a source of resources, a market for its manufactures and a transit route for its merchandise to Europe.

China has spent three decades increasing exchanges with the five Eurasian countries and projecting its influence in this other backyard of Russia. The emphasis on the relationship coincides with a time when Moscow, with its sights set on the Ukrainian flank, is losing some of its specific weight in the region. Even so, Putin managed to summon the same five leaders to the recent World War II victory parade held in Moscow.

The meeting in Xi’an opened on Thursday evening with a colorful ceremony with imperial airs. The event took place in a theme park highly appreciated by tourists dedicated to the Tang dynasty, which ruled China between the 7th and 10th centuries, often considered one of the country’s greatest political, cultural and commercial splendor periods: those were the years The golden treasures of the Silk Road, the network of roads that connected the Asian powerhouse with India, Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe and sparked a flourishing flow of goods and ideas.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The world is different now. But Beijing’s message is unequivocal: it intends to occupy a central point in the modern exchange network and support its site on proposals for global ambition with a Chinese seal, such as the New Silk Road (the infrastructure and investment program with which Beijing tries to connect to the world) and the “global development”, “global security” and “global civilization” initiatives, all launched in Xi Jinping’s decade in power, and with strong appeal in the countries of the so-called global south.

The president has indicated the need to join these strategies to build what he has called a “community with a shared future” with its neighbors. And he has highlighted one of the points that unites them all: “The six countries must resolutely oppose external interference in the internal affairs of the countries of the region and attempts to instigate color revolutions.”

In his speech, Xi did not make a direct allusion to the war in Ukraine, in which Beijing has begun to play a key diplomatic role, with the recent dispatch to Kiev and Moscow, with stops in other European capitals, of a special representative for explore the possibility of a negotiated exit. But he has mentioned issues related to regional and international security that concern the group of five Eurasians. “The world needs a stable Central Asia,” he said in a speech. “We must defend the sovereignty, security, independence and territorial integrity of the countries of Central Asia”, he stressed.

The world, he added, needs a heart of the most “prosperous” and “interconnected” Eurasian continent. And also with a greater flow of hydrocarbons to his country: the leader of the Asian power has urged the speeding up of the construction of a new branch of the gas pipeline between China and Central Asia, which passes through Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Energy imports (gas, oil and coal) from China from the five invited countries accounted for 55% of total trade in the first four months of the year, according to the official newspaper. Global Times. Turkmenistan is China’s main supplier of piped gas.

During the meeting, the countries discussed another of the possible sources of destabilization in their area: Taliban Afghanistan after the departure of US troops in 2021. “We have to safeguard peace in the region,” said the Chinese president. , which has offered the Central Asians their collaboration to strengthen their “security and defense” capabilities, support for their efforts in the fight against terrorism and enhance coordination between neighbors to promote “jointly peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan” .

The meeting, the first major summit held in Chinese territory after lifting the covid health restrictions, is yet another example of the diplomatic frenzy with which China has woken up from the pandemic and returned to the table of the great powers: while, for a On the one hand, it accuses Washington and its Western allies (read G-7) of maintaining a policy of “containment and suppression” that seeks to annul their development, on the other hand, it is courting new territories and deepening alliances.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.