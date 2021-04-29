China’s decision to suspend the export of vaccines against the coronavirus in the coming months, in order to focus on immunizing its population, it forces the Government to build other diplomatic bridges with countries that produce vaccines and other critical supplies.

This Thursday while President Alberto Fernández was in Chaco, officials from the United States Embassy in Argentina arrived at the Casa Rosada to meet with the Minister of Health Carla vizzotti and with the presidential advisor Cecilia Nicolini, in charge of contacts with different laboratories.

The charge d’affaires Mary Kay Carlson, the highest-ranking official in the Embassy after the departure of Ambassador Edwin Prado after the defeat of Donald Trump, was the representative of the Joe Biden administration at the meeting at the headquarters of the national executive, in Balcarce 50.

The Government intends that the White House intercede so that Astrazeneca complies with the agreement and sends a batch of 900 thousand doses destined for Argentina and whose active principle was developed in the laboratories of the pharmaceutical entrepreneur Hugo Sigman in Garín.

On Wednesday Vizzotti and Nicolini complained to the Astrazeneca authorities in Argentina for the breach of the contract.

The President returned to La Rosada, accompanied by the Secretary General of the Presidency Julio Vitobello, Interior Minister Wado de Pedro and Secretary of Communication Juan Pablo Biondi, while averaging the meeting but did not join the meeting.

The government not only wants Washington to unblock the shipment of vaccines. It is also negotiating for the United States to enable the export of oxygen tubes. “The meeting was armed days ago, before the animated Felipe (Solá) today ”, they pointed out in La Rosada, where they charged the chancellor again. “We have a big problem called AstraZeneca,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs in statements to El Uncover.

The chancellor – in the papers, head of national diplomacy – did not participate in the meeting with the highest representative of the first world power. Management Paradoxes Fernández; the link with Washington is “intervened” by the ambassador Jorge Argüello -which also negotiates the shipment of vaccines- and by the Secretary of Strategic Affairs Gustavo Beliz. In the Palacio San Martín they insist that Solá held virtual meetings with Argüello to agree with the vaccines.

Solá, for his part, met with the Cuban ambassador and offered to finance part of his Sovereign 02 vaccine.

“The officials (Vizzotti and Nicolini) reviewed the work actions carried out by the Argentine government to sustain the support of the United States in the response to this critical global and national situation. Issues such as access to medicines, medicinal oxygen and vaccines were addressed. “, said the Government through a statement. They also argued that the meeting was part of the agenda that the President initiated when he met virtually with the senior director for the Western Hemisphere of the National Security Council of the United States Government, Juan Gonzalez.

In one of the last meetings of the vaccination committee, in March, the President ordered Vizzotti and Nicolini to deepen contacts with all vaccine producers to continue bringing as many as possible to Argentina. During his trip to Chile in January, Fernández said he would hold talks with Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

The Executive acknowledged days ago that it once again explored the possibility of sealing an agreement with Pfizer after the President himself and former Minister González García described the demands of the US / German laboratory as unacceptable. There were also polls with Moderna.

In this context, the President, Santiago Cafiero and Vizzotti traveled to Ezeiza to receive the last batch of 1 million Sinopharm vaccines from China. The Government thus completed the shipment of 4 million doses of the Chinese vaccine. This Friday a new batch of Sputnik V vaccines will arrive from Moscow.

The Fernández administration has so far signed contracts for 65 million vaccines, but only 10.3 million vaccines arrived in the country – with the shipment of Sinopharm.