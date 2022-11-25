SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese stocks rose on Friday, boosted by property developers after the country’s latest measures to shore up the sector, while Hong Kong stocks were weighed down by tech firms after China reported a new record caseload. Covid-19 diaries.

The CSI 300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed up 0.5%, while the Shanghai index gained 0.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 0.49%.

🇧🇷 Asian stocks close most of the way down, with concerns over Covid-19 in China

China’s biggest commercial banks have pledged at least US$162 billion in new credit to real estate developers, bolstering recent regulatory measures put in place to ease a stifling liquidity crisis in the sector and boosting real estate stocks.

Chinese property developers jumped 6.8% and banks gained 2.3%.

🇧🇷 In TOKYO, the Nikkei index fell 0.35% to 28,283 points.

🇧🇷 In SEOUL, the KOSPI index lost 0.14% to 2,437 points.

🇧🇷 In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index fell by 0.04% to 14,778 points.

🇧🇷 In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index lost 0.26% to 3,244 points.

🇧🇷 In SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.24% to 7,259 points.