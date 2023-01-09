(Reuters) – Chinese stocks rose for a sixth straight session on Monday, while Hong Kong’s market climbed to a six-month high as the full reopening of the world’s second-largest economy fueled bets of a robust recovery from the pandemic.

Sentiment was also boosted by a central banker’s pledge to back the internet sector and private companies, as well as a review at Ant Group that prompted its founder Jack Ma to relinquish control of the fintech giant.

The CSI 300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed up 0.81% to a three-and-a-half-month closing high, while the Shanghai index rose 0.58%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index ended up 1.89%, marking the highest closing level since early July, led by technology stocks.

China opened land and sea borders with Hong Kong on Sunday and ended a quarantine requirement for arriving travelers, undoing the last pillar of the Covid-zero policy.

“The end of the Covid-zero policy will … have a huge positive impact on domestic spending,” said Ralph Hamers, group executive chairman at UBS. “We believe there are many opportunities for those committed to investing in China.”

Chinese internet stocks rose while the Hang Seng technology index rose 3.2% after Guo Shuqing, secretary of the People’s Bank of China in the Communist Party, told state media that China’s crackdown on the internet sector was coming to the end.

However, shares of listed Chinese companies that count Ant Group as a majority shareholder – including Longshine Technology and Hundsun Technologies – rose following the announcement that Ant founder Jack Ma was ceding control of the fintech giant following a review.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index advanced 0.59% to 25,973 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index rose 1.89% to 21,388 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index gained 0.58% to 3,176 points.

. The CSI300 index, which gathers the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, advanced 0.81%, to 4,013 points.

. In SEOUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 2.63%, at 2,350 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index rose by 2.64% to 14,752 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index gained 0.88% to 3,305 points.

. In SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.59%, to 7,151 points.