





SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s blue-chip stock index closed higher on Thursday, posting its biggest jump in more than three months as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data led to bets of less aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Big Hong Kong-listed tech companies halted three days of losses, helping the benchmark index rise to its highest in nearly a month.

+ Asian stocks close higher after rally in NY with lower-than-expected CPI

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed with a gain of 2.04%, while the Shanghai index rose 1.6%.

The Hong Kong Hang Seng index, meanwhile, was up 2.4%.

Foreign investors bought more than 13.2 billion yuan ($1.96 billion) of Chinese stocks through the Stock Connect scheme, the most in nearly two months.

Slowing US inflation may have opened the door for the Fed to moderate the pace of interest rate hikes, easing pressure from capital outflows from emerging markets, including China.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index had no operations.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index rose 2.40% to 20,082 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index gained 1.60% to 3,281 points.

. The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, advanced 2.04% to 4,193 points.

. In SEOUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 1.73%, at 2,523 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index rose 1.73% to 15,197 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index rose by 0.48% to 3,301 points.

. On SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 1.12% to 7,071 points.







