





SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Mainland Chinese stocks extended their losses on Wednesday after falling sharply in the previous session, as investors cautiously monitored developments around Sino-U.S. tensions following a visit by the U.S. House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, Taiwan.

China condemned the highest-profile U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, responding with a barrage of military exercises, calling on the U.S. ambassador to Beijing and announcing the suspension of several Taiwanese agricultural imports.

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed down 1%, while the Shanghai index fell 0.7%. The Hong Kong Hang Seng index, meanwhile, was up 0.4%.

“The immediate focus for markets shifts to, first, the risk of escalation when the US House Speaker leaves the region, and second, whether there should be a medium-term risk repricing for Taiwan-sensitive assets,” said Stephen Innes. , managing partner of SPI Asset Management.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index rose 0.53% to 27,741.90 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index rose 0.40% to 19,767 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index lost 0.71% to 3,163 points.

. The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, dropped 0.98% to 4,066 points.

. In SEOUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 0.89%, at 2,461 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index rose 0.20% to 14,777 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index rose by 0.40% to 3,252 points.

. In SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.32% to 6,975 points.

(Reporting from the Shanghai newsroom)








