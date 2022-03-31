SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China stocks ended lower on Thursday after data showed activity in the country’s manufacturing and services sectors entered negative territory in March, raising concerns about the impact of new restrictions on the economy. Covid-19 in the economy.

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, was up 0.74%, while the Shanghai index was down 0.44%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 1.06%, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.1%.

Activity in China’s manufacturing and service sectors simultaneously contracted in March for the first time since the height of the country’s Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, heightening the urgency for further intervention to stabilize the economy.

The world’s second-largest economy is now in danger of slowing sharply as authorities restrict production and mobility in cities affected by Covid, including Shanghai and Shenzhen.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index fell 0.73% to 27,821 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index fell 1.06% to 21,996 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index lost 0.44% to 3,252 points.

. The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, dropped 0.74% to 4,222 points.

. In SEOUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 0.40%, at 2,757 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index dropped 0.27% to 17,693 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index fell by 0.99% to 3,408 points.

. In SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.20% to 7,499 points.

