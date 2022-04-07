SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese stocks closed lower on Thursday as the worst outbreak of the coronavirus since the initial wave in 2020 affects the outlook for economic growth, despite pledges from policymakers to take more supportive measures.

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, dropped 1.28%, while the Shanghai index dropped 1.42%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1.23%, and the China Enterprises Index slipped 1.5%.

“Concerns about the downturn in the economy are the biggest factor weighing on the market,” said Lang Pincheng, general manager of research at Fortune & Royal Asset. “Meanwhile, the resurgence of Covid-19 outbreaks slows the pace of the economic recovery.”

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index fell 1.69% to 26,888 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index fell 1.23% to 21,808 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index lost 1.42% to 3,236 points.

. The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, dropped 1.28% to 4,209 points.

. In SEOUL, the KOSPI index had a devaluation of 1.43%, to 2,695 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index registered a drop of 1.96%, to 17,178 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index fell by 0.55% to 3,404 points.

. In SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.63% to 7,442 points.

