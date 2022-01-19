SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China stocks ended lower on Wednesday, pressured by electric vehicle makers and healthcare companies amid profit-taking, while worries about a slowing economy also weighed on market sentiment.

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, dropped 0.68%, while the Shanghai index dropped 0.33%.

Leading the way in the losses, the health sub-index declined 2.78%, and the new energy vehicle sector lost 3.7%.

Shares of Chinese property developers soared after the country’s central bank pledged to take more steps to stabilize the economy.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index fell 2.80% to 27,467 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index rose 0.06% to 24,127 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index lost 0.33% to 3,558 points.

. The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, dropped 0.68% to 4,780 points.

. In SEOUL, the KOSPI index fell by 0.77% to 2,842 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index registered a drop of 0.82%, to 18,227 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index rose by 0.12% to 3,283 points.

. In SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.03% to 7,332 points.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

