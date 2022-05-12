SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China stocks ended lower after a volatile session on Thursday, as stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation dampened sentiment despite declining Covid-19 cases and pledges. authorities to sustain the economy.

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, dropped 0.44% on the day, while the Shanghai index was down 0.12%.

The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index lost 2.24%, while the China Enterprises Index dropped 2.6%.

Stocks tumbled across Asia after data showed persistently high US inflation, and investors expressed concern about the economic cost of an aggressive rise in interest rates to contain it.

Analysts, including strategists at Morgan Stanley, said short-term market volatility will remain, given China’s Covid zero policy, geopolitical tensions and US monetary tightening.

The number of new Covid-19 cases in China continued to decline, with the country reporting 1,917 new cases on Wednesday, compared with 1,927 a day earlier.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index fell 1.77% to 25,748 points.

. In SEOUL, the KOSPI index lost 1.63% at 2,550 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index registered a drop of 2.43%, to 15,616 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index fell by 1.89% to 3,165 points.

. In SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.75% to 6,941 points.