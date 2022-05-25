SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China stocks rebounded in late trading on Wednesday and rebounded from their worst session in nearly three weeks thanks to Beijing’s economic support measures, although gains were limited by concerns over a slowdown in the economy. economy growth.

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, rose 0.61% after losing 0.3% on the day, while the Shanghai index gained 1.19%. Both indices were down more than 2% on Tuesday.

+ Asian stocks close higher, with stimulus signals in China

Amid Covid-19 outbreaks and virus containment measures, global investment banks have slashed their 2022 growth prospects for the Chinese economy to as little as 3%, marking a huge discrepancy from the government’s target of around 5%. .5%.

China’s financial regulators have pledged to keep credit growth steady in the housing sector and help homebuyers hit by the coronavirus outbreak defer mortgage payments, and the central bank said it will use a variety of tools to boost credit quickly. appropriate and support economic growth.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index fell 0.26% to 26,677 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index rose 0.29% to 20,171 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index gained 1.19% to 3,107 points.

. The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, advanced 0.61% to 3,983 points.

. In SEOUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 0.44%, at 2,617 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index rose 0.88% to 16,104 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index fell by 0.48% to 3,179 points.

. On SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.37% to 7,155 points.