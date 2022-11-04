By Rae Wee and Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Chinese markets surged on Friday, with around a trillion dollars added to Chinese stock prices for the week, as rumors and news fueled expectations of an easing of both U.S.-China tensions and tough rules against Covid in the country.

The CSI 300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed up 3.27%. The Shanghai index rose 2.43% to mark a weekly gain of 5.3%, the biggest in more than two years.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 5.36%, posting its biggest weekly gain in 11 years.

Bloomberg News reported that initial U.S. inspections of audit documents at U.S.-listed Chinese companies — a long-time point of regulatory stress and risk — ended prematurely, raising hopes that U.S. officials are satisfied.

Value gains in Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Shanghai during the week are approximately $1 trillion. However, Hang Seng remains down 30% this year against a 24% drop in global equities.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index fell 1.68% to 27,199 points.

. In SEOUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 0.83%, at 2,348 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index rose 0.31% to 13,026 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index rose by 0.89% to 3,130 points.

. On SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.50% to 6,892 points.