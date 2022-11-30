By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Stocks in China and Hong Kong rose again on Wednesday as market participants celebrated an easing of Covid-19 measures in the city of Guangzhou and auto stocks rose on expectation. of possible policies favorable to the sector.

The southern city of Guangzhou relaxed Covid prevention rules in several districts, boosting market sentiments battered by worse-than-expected China service and manufacturing activity data.

China’s manufacturing activity contracted at a faster pace this month, an official survey showed, weighed down by Covid restrictions and reduced global demand.

The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for manufacturing came in at 48.0 from 49.2 in October, the lowest reading in seven months.

“Economic activities are likely to weaken further in December and the first quarter,” said Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

“However, market confidence is improving as investors look beyond the weak near-term economic data. The main question on investors’ minds is how long this reopening process will take.”

Auto stocks led gains on strong October sales numbers despite the impact of Covid. Reports of an industry move to suggest the government extend its tax exemption on vehicle purchases also added to the market’s good mood.

🇧🇷 In TOKYO, the Nikkei index fell 0.21% to 27,968 points.

🇧🇷 In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index rose 2.16% to 18,597 points.

🇧🇷 In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index gained 0.05% to 3,151 points.

🇧🇷 The CSI300 index, which gathers the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, advanced 0.12%, to 3,853 points.

🇧🇷 In SEOUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 1.61%, at 2,472 points.

🇧🇷 In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index rose by 1.16% to 14,879 points.

🇧🇷 In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index gained 0.43% to 3,290 points.

🇧🇷 In SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.43% to 7,284 points.

(Reporting by Summer Zhen)