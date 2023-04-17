China has confirmed that it has traced the American warship as it passed through the Taiwan Strait, accusing the United States of publicly glorifying the operation. “The troops’ alert level remains high: they will resolutely defend national sovereignty and security, as well as regional peace and stability,” said Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army.

The US destroyer USS Milius carried out on Sunday “a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait in waters where the freedoms of navigation and high seas overflights in accordance with international law apply”, completed a few days after China concluded its latest war games around the island.

The ship, the US Seventh Fleet announced, crossed the corridor in the Strait “which lies beyond the territorial sea of ​​any coastal state”.

The operation, reads a note, “demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army “fully monitored the passage operations of the US warship”, the destroyer USS Milius, through the Taiwan Strait, maintaining “always a high level of alert at all times”. for the purpose of “resolutely defending national sovereignty and security”, as well as “regional peace and stability”. This is what Command spokesman Shi Yi said in a statement, accusing the US of having “publicly exalted” the operation he carried out yesterday and announced this morning.